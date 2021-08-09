Russia: Moscow #Metro prepares second group of #female #drivers

(FERPRESS) – Roma, 9 AGO – Moscow Metro prepares the second team of female metro train drivers. Launched in March, their studies will last until October 2021. The group consists of 42 women previously working as flight attendant, store director, master of sport, customs officer, police officer and many others. All women train in mixed groups with men.

So reports a press release from the Moscow society.

The division into male and female jobs in transport has been existing for a long time, but technologies are changing. Trains and infrastructure have become more modern. People live in an era of the digitalization – the world is also changing. I think there is no place for gender limitations. Both women and men should work wherever they want – said the press secretary of the Department of Transport Alena Eremina.

More than a third of all Moscow Metro employees are women. According to this indicator, we are second among all the subways in the world. We are glad that more and more women are choosing the profession of a driver – Moscow Metro gives them the opportunity to express themselves and do what they love – said Deputy Mayor for Transport Maksim Liksutov.

The first female driver team began its work in January 2021 on Line 4. The training lasts for 9.5 months and takes place in the training center of Moscow Metro equipped with modern technologies. In the next five years, the Moscow Metro plans to train and hire about 500 female drivers.

