Moscow Metro launched two new stations on the Big Circle Line

(FERPRESS) – Moscow, 1 APR – On 1 April, Moscow Metro launched two new stations of the Big Circle Line: Narodnoe Opolchenie and Mnyovniki, reports the city’s Department of Transport. The launch of new stations will reduce the peak hour headway from 2.45 min to 2.30 min on the section between Savyolovskaya and Khoroshyovskaya stations. The trains are expected to be less crowded since passengers will have 2.6 thousand new seats.

Transport availability will improve for 174 thousand residents, 113 thousand people now have high-speed transport within walking distance. These are the first Metro stations in the Khoroshyovo-Mnyovniki district. Thanks to convenient and fast transfer to other lines, residents can choose new routes and, most importantly, save their time. We expect that the nearby roads will become less congested as well: 5.5 thousand passengers will take Metro rather than personal transport and cars, – says Deputy Mayor for Transport Maxim Liksutov.

The Big Circle Line is expected to be completed in 2022 and will comprise 31 station. 70-kilometre long, it might become the longest circle line in the world, exceeding today’s leader – the Beijing metro’s Second Circle Line, which is 57 kilometre long.

