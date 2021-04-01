Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for CFL logistics

(FERPRESS) – Bettembourg, 1 APR – CFL logistics, subsidiary of the CFL multimodal group, has been issued the Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification and thus meets the storage and warehouse management standards for pharmaceutical and medical products required by the European Commission.

Since the start of the year, CFL logistics’ warehousing activities have been “GDP” certified. This certification concerns the entire process of storage and warehouse management of pharmaceutical and medical products. It confirms that CFL logistics complies with all applicable GDP requirements, in particular the regular training of staff, the guarantee of hygiene standards and the protection against the misuse of data.

Located in the Eurohub Sud logistics park, the 30 000 m2 warehouse has direct access to the international motorway network and to the Intermodal Terminal of Bettembourg-Dudelange.

The CFL multimodal group’s warehousing services offer, amongst others, stock management, picking and packing, cross-docking as well as positive and negative temperature controlled storage, bonded warehousing and storage of dangerous goods.

