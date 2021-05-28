ETC 2021: Early booking now open!

(FERPRESS) – Roma, 28 MAG – Early Booking Discounts

This year, prices have been held from 2020 for a limited period. Delegates booking before 21 June will benefit from discounted places on 1, 2 and 3 day conference attendance.

All fees shown are subject to 20% VAT

Additional discounts

In addition, a 50% discount on booking fees is applicable to attendees from new EU Member States (joined since 2004) and for young professionals under the age of 26 or with less than 5 years’ professional experience. Full time students also receive a generous discount with places available for £100 or €115.

This year at ETC 2021

At ETC we bring together practitioners, researchers and policy makers. We understand and work with the entire transport community. Together, we explore and develop transport & mobility policy and best practice.

Featuring in-depth presentations on policy issues, best practice and research findings across a broad spectrum of transport modes key conference themes to be explored this year include:

COVID-19 and the consequences

The Climate Emergency

Inclusion and Diversity

Further conference details are available for download on the Early Booking brochure.

Covid-19 Conversations

The European Transport Conference has been the annual activity of the Association for European Transport since its creation. It now also offers a monthly webinar as part of its Covid-19 Conversations. Find further details of past webinars and the future programme on our website.

