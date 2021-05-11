Alstom 2020/21 full year results. Positive rail market outlook, supported by important stimulus plans worldwide

(FERPRESS) – Roma, 11 MAG – Between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021, Alstom booked €9.1 billion of orders, including €664 million for two months contribution from Bombardier Transportation, consolidating a backlog of €74.5 billion. Sales reached €8.8 billion, including €1,125 million for two months contribution from Bombardier Transportation. The book-to-bill ratio was strong, above 1.

The adjusted EBIT stood at €645 million, integrating former Bombardier Transportation contribution and Covid-19 impact. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 7.3% at a Group level and reached 8.0% on an Alstom legacy perimeter and 2.7% for Bombardier Transportation legacy.

Adjusted net profit amounted to €301 million, including several one-off items, in part related to Bombardier Transportation acquisition.

During fiscal year 2020/21, free cash flow amounted to €(703) million including a €(751) million contribution from Bombardier Transportation and €48 million positive on an Alstom legacy perimeter. Net cash/(debt) following Bombardier Transportation’s acquisition amounted to €(899) million on 31 March 2021. Alstom benefits from solid €4.5 billion liquidity position and equity amounting to €9,117 million at 31 March 2021.

2020/21 fiscal year results on Alstom legacy perimeter are in line with its full year guidance.

The Board of Directors, in its meeting of May 10, 2021, decided to propose a dividend distribution of €0.25 per share at the next Shareholders’ meeting on 28 July 2021, which corresponds to a 31% payout ratio from the adjusted net profit.

